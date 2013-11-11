FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Spain Caixabank to issue bonds exchangeable for Repsol shares
#Credit Markets
November 11, 2013 / 5:31 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Spain Caixabank to issue bonds exchangeable for Repsol shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* 620 mln euros of 3-yr bonds

* Bonds exchangeable for shares, cash or both (Adds details)

MADRID, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Spain’s Caixabank said on Monday it would issue 620 million euros ($831 million) worth of 3-year bonds exchangeable for shares in Spanish oil major Repsol.

Caixabank, which has a 12.02 percent stake in Repsol, said when the issue matures it will pay back bondholders in shares worth up to a maximum 2.5 percent of Repsol’s market capitalisation, or cash, or a combination of the two.

If exchanged, Caixabank’s position in Repsol would fall by as much as 2.5 percent, the company said in a statement to the stock exchange regulator.

Like other Spanish banks, Caixabank is beefing up its capital ahead of a Europe-wide review of lenders’ assets next year.

The deal will increase Caixabank’s core capital ratio by 37 basis points under stricter “fully-loaded” Basel III criteria, which factors in changes that have to be made by 2019. The ratio currently stands at 8.3 percent. ($1 = 0.7459 euros) (Reporting by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Sarah Morris and David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
