Spain's Caixabank mulling only partial sale of 12 pct Repsol stake-source
April 10, 2015 / 8:31 AM / 2 years ago

Spain's Caixabank mulling only partial sale of 12 pct Repsol stake-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 10 (Reuters) - Spain’s Caixabank is looking into the sale of only part of its 12 percent stake in Spanish oil major Repsol to its parent company Criteria, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, added no final decision had yet been taken on the sale.

Isidro Faine, chairman of both Caixabank and Criteria, had said in an interview with the Financial Times that the lender would be ready to sell its stake in Repsol, but gave no additional detail.

He also said he was considering a listing of Criteria, which holds industrial stakes in other Spanish companies, including energy group Gas Natural and toll road operator Abertis . (Reporting by Jesus Aguado, writing by Julien Toyer)

