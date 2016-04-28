FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Caixabank net profit falls 27 pct, just missing forecasts
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 28, 2016 / 5:21 AM / a year ago

Spain's Caixabank net profit falls 27 pct, just missing forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 28 (Reuters) - Caixabank, the country’s third-largest lender, on Thursday posted a 27 percent fall in first quarter net profit from a year earlier, hit by a further squeezing on its financial margins.

Caixabank, the most acquisitive lender during Spain’s financial crisis, reported net profit of 273 million euros ($309 million), just missing analysts’ forecasts of 282 million in a Reuters poll.

Net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, was 1 billion euros, down 10.4 percent from a year. ($1 = 0.8824 euros) (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; Editing by Paul Day)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.