Spain's Caixabank net profit falls 27 pct, just missing forecasts

MADRID, April 28 (Reuters) - Caixabank, the country’s third-largest lender, on Thursday posted a 27 percent fall in first quarter net profit from a year earlier, hit by a further squeezing on its financial margins.

Caixabank, the most acquisitive lender during Spain’s financial crisis, reported net profit of 273 million euros ($309 million), just missing analysts’ forecasts of 282 million in a Reuters poll.

Net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, was 1 billion euros, down 10.4 percent from a year. ($1 = 0.8824 euros) (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; Editing by Paul Day)