10 months ago
October 28, 2016 / 5:40 AM / 10 months ago

Spain's Caixabank posts 15 pct Q3 profit rise, ahead of forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Spain's Caixabank on Friday reported a 15.3 percent rise in third-quarter net profit from a year earlier, above analysts' forecasts.

Caixabank, Spain's third biggest bank, posted net profit of 332 million euros ($362.08 million) beating analysts' estimates of 268 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, was 1.04 billion euros in the third quarter, unchanged from the year before in the third quarter, and was slightly above forecasts. ($1 = 0.9169 euros) (Reporting by Angus Berwick and Jesus Aguado)

