MADRID, April 28 Spain's Caixabank posted on
Friday a 48 pct rise in first-quarter profit from a year before,
in its first results to include Portuguese lender BPI,
which it took over in February.
Caixabank, Spain's third largest bank, reported net profit
of 403 million euros ($437.74 million) in the first three months
of the year, beating an average of analysts' forecasts in a
Reuters poll of 315 million euros.
Net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus
deposit costs, was 1.15 billion euros, up 13.1 percent from a
year ago.
Caixabank increased its stake in BPI, Portugal's second
larges listed lender, to 84.5 percent in February. The takeover
marked a step outside Caixabank's Spanish market to offset
falling profitability.
($1 = 0.9206 euros)
(Reporting by Angus Berwick and Jesus Aguado)