UPDATE 1-Spanish banks receive earnings boost but challenges remain

(Adds detail, background, shares)

MADRID, April 23 (Reuters) - Spanish lenders Caixabank and Bankinter released encouraging first-quarter results on Thursday, helped by a recovering economy and acquisitions, though subdued credit suggested they still faced strong headwinds.

Net profit doubled at Barcelona-based Caixabank to 375 million euros ($402 million) after the purchase of Barclays’ Spanish business and jumped 45 percent at Bankinter to 87 million euros as the bank captured new clients.

Revenue and net interest income rose at both lenders while bad debt dropped or stabilised, suggesting that Spain’s banking sector is finally beginning to recover from a deep crisis that forced it to shrink to a dozen lenders from nearly 50 in 2007.

But with interest rates set to remain low for an extended period and credit to companies and households expected to remain fragile for at least another year, most lenders are now focusing on profitability rather than expansion.

Excluding Barclays, credit was down 1.4 percent in the quarter at Caixabank. It was up at Bankinter, but the lender that traditionally focuses on premium clients was the only bank to register credit growth last year and is seen as an exception.

Caixabank said earlier this year that it aims to restore its profitability to pre-crisis levels within three years and boost its return on equity (ROE) profitability ratio to between 10 percent and 12 percent from 2017.

Though this is a long way from the 3.4 percent reported at the end of March, the lender said the cost savings from the Barclay’s deal would be delivered ahead of schedule. This boosted its shares, which were up 1.5 percent at 0928.

This ROE ratio was 10.3 percent at Bankinter, above a full-year target of 10 percent, and up sharply from the previous quarter.

Analysts said they kept a positive view on the bank and its capacity to deliver on objectives. However, net profit just in line with forecasts disappointed the market, sending the shares down 3.8 percent, having climbed 19 percent over the past 12 months and outperformed domestic peers and Spain’s blue-chip index. ($1 = 0.9334 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by David Goodman)