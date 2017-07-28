Spain's Caixabank posts 32 pct rise in H1 profit after BPI buy

MADRID, July 28 (Reuters) - Spain's Caixabank posted on Friday a 32 percent rise in first-half net profit to 839 million euros ($980.54 million), ahead of analysts' forecasts, thanks to the incorporation of Portugal's Banco BPI .

Net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, was 2.3 billion euros in the first half, up 15 percent from a year ago.

Caixabank, Spain's third largest bank, lifted its net profit in the second quarter to 436 million euros, an almost 20 percent rise on a year ago, and also ahead of forecasts.

Caixabank successfully completed the takeover of BPI, Portugal's second-largest listed lender, in February. ($1 = 0.8557 euros) (Reporting by Angus Berwick; Editing by Sarah White)