UPDATE 1-Spain's Caixabank and Sabadell beat Q2 forecasts

* Caixabank Q2 profit up 19 pct y/y on BPI buy

* Sabadell Q2 profit up 25 pct y/y

* Both banks report higher NII, bucking trend (Adds Sabadell results, Caixabank details)

MADRID, July 28 (Reuters) - Spanish lenders Caixabank and Banco Sabadell topped second-quarter forecasts on Friday as higher fees helped offset eroded lending income.

Ultra-low interest rates and competition for a lacklustre loan market have pressured bank margins in Spain, steadily trimming income from lending and forcing them to focus on other revenue sources and new markets.

Caixabank, Spain's third largest bank, said its net interest income (NII), a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, rose 4 percent from the previous quarter to 1.2 billion euros ($1.40 billion), boosted by higher fees.

Its profit rose 19 percent from a year before to 436 million euros ($509.86 million), thanks to its incorporation of Portugal's Banco BPI.

Caixabank in February successfully completed the takeover of BPI, Portugal's second-largest listed lender, marking a major step outside its core Spanish market to offset its shrunken margins.

Sabadell, which owns British bank TSB, said its second-quarter profit rose almost 25 percent from the year before to 235 million euros due in part to lower provisions on bad loans. Its NII rose 1.3 percent from the previous quarter.

Both banks' results beat forecasts from analysts polled by Reuters. Analysts on Friday said Caixabank's NII was ahead of their estimates.

Their shares were up slightly in early trade.

Banco Santander, Spain's largest bank, also reported results on Friday, with a 37 percent rise in second quarter profit and a 2.4 percent increase to its NII from the previous quarter.

Caixabank and Sabadell, both headquartered in the Catalonia region, reported improvements to their bad loan ratios, following most of their Spanish peers in continuing to clean the toxic balance sheets left over from Spain's financial crisis.

The exception was Banco Popular, which Santander took over in June after European authorities stepped in to prevent its collapse after it was unable to shed bad loans fast enough.