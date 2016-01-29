FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Caixabank posts net loss of 182 mln euros in Q4
January 29, 2016 / 6:27 AM / 2 years ago

Spain's Caixabank posts net loss of 182 mln euros in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Spain’s third-biggest lender Caixabank on Friday posted a 182 million euros ($198 million) loss in the fourth quarter of 2015 after it was hit by one-off costs, including writedowns at energy firm Repsol in which it holds a stake.

Caixabank, which owns 12.14 percent of Repsol’s capital, reported a 31.4 percent rise in full-year net profit to 814 million euros thanks to the acquisition of Barclays’ Spanish retail business, although that was short of a 1.1 billion euros Reuters forecast. ($1 = 0.9169 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)

