Spain's Caixabank posts flat 9-month earnings
#Credit Markets
October 24, 2014 / 5:46 AM / 3 years ago

Spain's Caixabank posts flat 9-month earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Spanish lender Caixabank on Friday posted a 1.6 percent rise in nine-month net profit from a year ago, at 466 million euros ($589.77 million), just missing a 474 million euros forecast in a Reuters poll of six analysts.

Spain’s third-biggest bank also said its net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus funding costs, was up 4.7 percent in the period, at 3.07 billion euros, also in line with forecasts.

The bank said it kept reducing its exposure to the real estate sector in the period, while overall lending dropped 6.2 percent, helping it reduce its bad loan ratio and bolster its capital base. (1 US dollar = 0.7901 euro) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)

