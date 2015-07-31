FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Caixabank posts 75 pct profit rise in first-half
July 31, 2015 / 5:21 AM / 2 years ago

Spain's Caixabank posts 75 pct profit rise in first-half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 31 (Reuters) - Spanish lender Caixabank on Friday reported a 75 percent jump in first half net profit to 708 million euros ($775 million), helped by falling provisions against bad debts and after it snapped up domestic rivals.

The Barcelona-based bank, Spain’s third-biggest by market value, beat profit expectations in the period, with net income coming in at 333 million in the second quarter.

Its first-half net interest income, or earnings from loans net of deposit costs, rose 12.6 percent from a year ago, in line with analysts’ forecast in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer)

