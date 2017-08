MADRID, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Trading in shares of Spain's Caixabank was suspended on Thursday following a Bloomberg report that the lender could issue shares to finance its takeover offer for Portuguese peer BPI.

Shares were down 3.14 percent at 2.44 euros before they were suspended.

Caixabank declined to make any comment. (Reporting by Julien Toyer and Angus Berwick)