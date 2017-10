MADRID, March 26 (Reuters) - Trading in the shares of Spanish bank CaixaBank SA and smaller rival Banca Civica SA has been suspended, stock market regulator CNMV said on Monday.

CaixaBank is expected to announce a deal to buy Banca Civica on Monday in a move that would create Spain’s biggest bank by domestic assets and help the combined group meet tough capital requirements. (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Nigel Davies)