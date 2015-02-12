FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Outgoing Caixa CEO Hereda says against IPO plan
February 12, 2015 / 3:05 PM / 3 years ago

Outgoing Caixa CEO Hereda says against IPO plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Jorge Hereda, the outgoing chief executive officer of Brazilian state-controlled lender Caixa Economica Federal, said on Thursday he is against a government plan to eventually list the bank.

President Dilma Rousseff said in December she was considering an initial public offering of Caixa within the next 18 months. Hereda, whom Rousseff replaced as CEO this week, said at a news conference he is “personally against the idea.”

“There is still room for a bank solely controlled by the government in our banking market, yes I think so,” he said. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

