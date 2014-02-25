FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Loan book at Brazil's Caixa rose 36.8 percent last year -source
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 25, 2014 / 11:46 PM / 4 years ago

Loan book at Brazil's Caixa rose 36.8 percent last year -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run lender Caixa Econômica Federal SA, Brazil’s biggest mortgage lender, expanded lending by 36.8 percent in 2013, a source with direct knowledge of the situation said late on Tuesday.

Such expansion helped the loan book of Brasilia-based Caixa reach a number close to 500 billion reais ($216 billion) at the end of last year, said the source, who declined to be identified because the matter is private. At that level, Caixa became Brazil’s second-biggest lender by the size of its loan book, leapfrogging private-sector lender Itaú Unibanco Holding SA .

The lender expanded its loan book about 42 percent in 2012.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.