Profit at Brazil's Caixa plummets, as defaults, loan book climb
May 9, 2013 / 4:01 PM / 4 years ago

Profit at Brazil's Caixa plummets, as defaults, loan book climb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 9 (Reuters) - State-run Caixa Econômica Federal, Brazil’s largest mortgage lender, earned 1.3 billion reais ($650 million) in the first quarter, about 30 percent less than in the previous three months, according to a statement on Thursday.

Caixa’s loans in arrears for 90 days or more, an industry benchmark for defaults, rose to 2.3 percent at the end of March from 2.1 percent in December, the statement said. The so-called default ratio has risen for four straight quarters.

Over the past 12 months, the Brasilia-based lender’s loan book swelled 43 percent to 390.6 billion reais, a little faster than in the fourth quarter, propelled by a surge in credit to corporations, the statement added.

