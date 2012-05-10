Brazil's Caixa profit jumps 46 pct as loans soar

* First-quarter profit rises 46 pct as loan book soars

* ROE hits 25.3 pct, highest among Brazil largest banks

* Underscores growing clout of state banks in country

SAO PAULO, May 10 (Reuters) - Net income at Caixa Econômica Federal surged 46 percent in the first quarter as Brazil’s largest mortgage lender ramped up lending, underscoring the growing clout of state-controlled banks in Latin America’s largest economy.

Caixa, also the nation’s fifth-biggest commercial bank, earned 1.2 billion reais ($615 million) in the quarter, compared with about 768 million reais in the same period a year earlier, according to a statement. Caixa’s loan book rose 7.7 percent in the quarter to 270 billion reais.

Caixa’s operating results outperformed those of its closest rivals in a quarter in which profitability declined and delinquencies rose across the board. Caixa’s return on equity, a gauge of profitability, reached 25.3 percent in the quarter - the highest among Brazil’s largest banks.

Loans in arrears as a percentage of total lending slightly fell to 2.07 percent from 2.14 percent a year earlier, the statement said. Interest income jumped 32 percent to 8.2 billion reais, while fee income climbed 19 percent to 3.3 billion reais in the quarter.

The Brasilia-based lender has undertaken an aggressive strategy based on faster credit disbursements and broadening its scope from mortgage and consumer loans toward credit card and corporate lending. The lender, which is fully controlled by the federal government, is following instruction from President Dilma Rousseff’s government to boost lending to help kick-start an ailing economy.

As a result, Caixa’s market share increased by about 2 percentage points to 13.1 percent, the statement said.