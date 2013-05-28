FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Caja Rural de Navarra tests interest for 5yr covered bond
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
May 28, 2013 / 1:22 PM / 4 years ago

Caja Rural de Navarra tests interest for 5yr covered bond

Aimee Donnellan

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 28 (IFR) - Spain’s Caja Rural de Navarra is testing interest for a five-year euro covered bond on Tuesday at 215bp area over mid-swaps, according to a market source.

Lead managers Barclays, Credit Agricole, DZ Bank and Banco Cooperativo Espanol are planning to price the bond during Wednesday’s business.

The transaction, to be rated A3 by Moody‘s, follows a similar deal from Cajamar at the beginning of May. That issue was a EUR500m three-year covered bond that priced at mid-swaps plus 290bp. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, editing by Julian Baker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.