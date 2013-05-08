FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Caja Rural de Navarra to sell covered bond
#Credit Markets
May 8, 2013 / 1:36 PM / in 4 years

Aimee Donnellan

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 8 (IFR) - Spain’s Caja Rural de Navarra has appointed Banco Cooperativo Espanol, Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB and DZ Bank to arrange an investor roadshow ahead of a possible debut mortgage-backed covered bond.

The transaction, to be rated of A3 by Moody‘s, follows hot on the heels of Cajamar that sold a EUR500m three-year covered bond at mid-swaps plus 290bp on Tuesday. That deal has since rallied by 15bp in the secondary market. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, editing by Julian Baker)

