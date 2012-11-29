FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain savings bank Ibercaja to acquire Caja 3
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 29, 2012 / 8:02 PM / in 5 years

Spain savings bank Ibercaja to acquire Caja 3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Spanish savings bank Ibercaja Banco will take over peer Banco Grupo Caja 3, formed by the fusion of three savings banks, the two lenders said on Thursday.

The acquisition will go ahead once Caja 3’s restructuring plans are approved, the banks said.

Ibercaja needs to beef up its capital by 226 million euros ($293 million) to weather a serious downturn of the economy, according to an independent audit released in September, while Caja 3 had needs of 779 million euros.

An early plan to merge three entities - Ibercaja, Liberbank and Caja 3 - was called off after the audit revealed the potential group had a combined deficit gap of 2.1 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7705 euros) (Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.