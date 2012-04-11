UPDATE 1-Cal Dive in JV deal for offshore wind project

* JV worth $700 mln-$800 mln - CFO

* Co to hold 40 pct stake in JV - CFO

* Construction of project expected to begin in 2013

* Shares up 10 pct

April 11 (Reuters) - Oilfield services provider Cal Dive International said it was entering the wind power market with a joint venture deal to build an offshore wind farm.

Cal Dive said it will develop the Cape Wind project offshore Massachusetts with Flatiron Construction Corp and Cashman Equipment Corp, and hold a 40 percent stake in the venture.

“The joint venture is probably going to be around $700 million to $800 million ... our share of revenue will be $300 million to $350 million most likely,” Cal Dive CFO Brent Smith told Reuters.

“We are looking at diversifying into non other non- traditional initiatives and this fits the bill.”

Construction of the project is expected to start in 2013.

Houston-based Cal Dive’s shares, which have lost about half of their value in the last one year, were trading up 10 percent at $3.62 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.