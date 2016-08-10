Caledonia Investments to pay $480,000 to settle US antitrust charges

WASHINGTON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Caledonia Investments PLC has agreed to pay $480,000 to resolve charges that it failed to report to the government share purchases made in 2014, the Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday.

Caledonia, an investment trust company which is based in London, handled 2008 purchases of shares of Bristow Group Inc by properly reporting them, and did not need to report later purchases. But in 2014, Caledonia acquired further voting shares but failed to report them to antitrust authorities.

Caledonia did not immediately comment. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)