May 9 (Reuters) - Calfrac Well Services Ltd’s quarterly profit rose, helped by continued drilling boom in North America.

The company’s first-quarter net income attributable to shareholders rose to C$70.8 million, or C$1.59 per share, from C$49.1 million, or C$1.11 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 41 percent to C$474.1 million.