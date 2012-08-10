FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Calfrac Well posts loss on higher guar prices
August 10, 2012 / 10:19 AM / in 5 years

Calfrac Well posts loss on higher guar prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Calfrac Well Services Ltd, a provider of specialized oilfield services, reported a second-quarter loss on higher guar prices.

Net loss attributable to shareholders was C$11.9 million, or 27 Canadian cents per share, for the April-June quarter, from a profit of C$12.1 million, or 27 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 25 percent to C$335.8 million.

Guar, which is also used to make sauces and ice cream, is a key part of hydraulic fracturing fluids used for drilling wells.

