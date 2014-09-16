FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Calida Holding says H1 sales more than doubled year-on-year to 197.4 million Swiss francs
September 16, 2014 / 4:55 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Calida Holding says H1 sales more than doubled year-on-year to 197.4 million Swiss francs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Calida Holding AG : * Says H1 sales more than doubled year-on-year to 197.4 million Swiss francs * Says H1 operating result increased by 49.7 percent from 6.1 million Swiss francs to 9.1 million Swiss francs * Says H1 net result was 16.6 percent higher at 5.2 million Swiss francs * Says improved results in H1 thanks to acquisition of 59.9 percent majority

stake in French LAFUMA Group * Says is confident about prospects for 2014 as a whole despite the subdued

economic outlook * Source text - bit.ly/1phy83E * Further company coverage

