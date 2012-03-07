California fines AIG unit, alleges laxity on fire claims

* Agency cites 125 violations by AIG unit, claims processor

* Cites troubling lack of attention to policyholders

March 6 (Reuters) - The California Department of Insurance on Tuesday said it had fined a subsidiary of American International Group, citing its alleged laxity in handling claims related to the 2008 Sayre Fire in Sylmar, California that led to the loss of almost 500 residences.

The department said the AIG unit -- the New Hampshire Insurance Company -- had insured about 370 policyholders whose mobile homes were destroyed in the fire, which spread over more than 11,000 acres in Southern California.

It said an investigation by the department showed the AIG unit and its authorized agent for claims processing, York Risk Services Group Inc, were responsible for 125 violations of the California Insurance Code by having failed to diligently handle claims.

Civil penalties for each violation can be assessed at up to $5,000, and rise to as much as $10,000 each if the practice was willful, the department said.

The insurance department on Tuesday said it had issued an Order to Show Cause, a statement of Charges/Accusation and a notice of monetary penalty against the unit and its claims processor. It said they will have an opportunity to respond to the allegations at an administrative hearing.

“The allegations in this case represent a troubling lack of attention to consumer needs by New Hampshire Insurance Company,” the agency said in a release.

Officials at AIG could not immediately be reached for comment.