FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
California fines AIG unit, alleges laxity on fire claims
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 7, 2012 / 1:11 AM / in 6 years

California fines AIG unit, alleges laxity on fire claims

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Agency cites 125 violations by AIG unit, claims processor

* Cites troubling lack of attention to policyholders

March 6 (Reuters) - The California Department of Insurance on Tuesday said it had fined a subsidiary of American International Group, citing its alleged laxity in handling claims related to the 2008 Sayre Fire in Sylmar, California that led to the loss of almost 500 residences.

The department said the AIG unit -- the New Hampshire Insurance Company -- had insured about 370 policyholders whose mobile homes were destroyed in the fire, which spread over more than 11,000 acres in Southern California.

It said an investigation by the department showed the AIG unit and its authorized agent for claims processing, York Risk Services Group Inc, were responsible for 125 violations of the California Insurance Code by having failed to diligently handle claims.

Civil penalties for each violation can be assessed at up to $5,000, and rise to as much as $10,000 each if the practice was willful, the department said.

The insurance department on Tuesday said it had issued an Order to Show Cause, a statement of Charges/Accusation and a notice of monetary penalty against the unit and its claims processor. It said they will have an opportunity to respond to the allegations at an administrative hearing.

“The allegations in this case represent a troubling lack of attention to consumer needs by New Hampshire Insurance Company,” the agency said in a release.

Officials at AIG could not immediately be reached for comment.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.