FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
United pilot reports "compressor stall" after safe landing
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
North Korea
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 28, 2016 / 9:55 PM / 9 months ago

United pilot reports "compressor stall" after safe landing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - A United Airlines jetliner carried out a "normal" landing at San Francisco airport after turning back shortly after leaving for Tokyo, according to air traffic control conversations monitored on specialist website liveatc.net.

Making contact with the tower, the pilot of United Flight 837 said moments earlier that he planned to make a "normal" landing, according to the web stream.

The pilot afterwards told controllers his aircraft had suffered a "compressor stall" in one of its engines. According to flightradar24, a flight tracking service, the aircraft is a four-engined Boeing 747. (Reporting by Tim Hepher in Paris; editing by Diane Craft)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.