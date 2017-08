Nov 28 (Reuters) - United Airlines Flight 837 was heading to San Francisco International Airport on Monday after one of its four engines caught fire and was shut down, local ABC News affiliate KGO-TV reported.

No further details were immediately available, and United's parent company, United Continental Holdings Inc, did not immediately return a request from Reuters for comment. (Reporting by Steve Gorman and Jeffrey Dastin in Los Angeles; editing by Diane Craft)