RPT-Man arrested with weapons in California says was headed to gay pride event - L.A. Times
June 12, 2016 / 5:40 PM / in a year

RPT-Man arrested with weapons in California says was headed to gay pride event - L.A. Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats story to add slug, no change to text)

June 12 (Reuters) - A man was arrested in California with assault weapons and possible explosives on Sunday and told authorities he was in the Los Angeles area for the gay pride festival, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Police received a call about man lurking in Santa Monica and when they searched his car found the firearms and an ingredient that could be used to make pipe bombs.

Police did not release his name. The car he was driving had Indiana license plates. (Reporting by Ginger Gibson)

