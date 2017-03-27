California sets vehicle pollution rules in rebuke to Trump

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (Reuters) - California on Friday approved vehicle pollution targets that the Trump administration last week put on hold, setting up a potential face-off between federal and state regulators that could be expensive for automakers and a headache for consumers.

California Air Resources Board members criticized the auto industry for asking federal regulators to reconsider vehicle emissions targets for 2022-2025. The board then in a unanimous vote finalized the vehicle pollution rules for the state, set a mandate for zero-emission sales over the same time period, and ordered its staff to start work on targets for after 2025.

Board Chair Mary Nichols invited the auto industry to suggest implementation changes that would not undermine the program's goals. She also questioned the automakers' intent in asking for federal intervention if they did not want to undermine California's authority.

"What were you thinking when you threw yourself on the mercy of the Trump administration to try to solve your problems?" she said.

California has a long reputation as an environmental leader, and state officials say they will lead the defense of that and other liberal issues against President Donald Trump. The state is allowed to set its own air quality rules, with federal approval, and about a dozen other states follow its lead in whole or part.

A two-track emissions regulatory system would leave consumers with potentially higher prices and could complicate their ability to move cars between states.

Board member Hector De La Torre compared a potential split between federal and state regulators to a divorce. "If a divorce is going to happen at some point, we are going to litigate that divorce strongly," he said.

A White House official, anticipating the California vote, told Reuters the Trump administration was committed to protecting jobs and providing consumers with affordable cars.

“We are disappointed that California has chosen to refuse our good-faith offer to work together with all relevant stakeholders on this important matter,” the person said.

California regulators said they would cooperate with federal regulators who are reviewing the federal tailpipe emissions standards. John Bozzella, president and chief executive of the Global Automakers industry alliance, focused on the potential for cooperation, rather than the Board's criticism.

"I think we are where we want to be, which is working together," he said. "We're committed to a national program." (Additional reporting by David Shepardson in Washington, Nick Carey in Detroit and Rory Carroll in San Francisco)