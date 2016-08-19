California barbershop settles suit brought by transgender man

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A Southern California barbershop has agreed to settle a lawsuit brought against the business by a transgender man who said he was denied service and told "we don't cut women's hair," local media reported on Friday.

Under the settlement filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, management of Hawleywood's Barber Shop & Shaving Parlor in Long Beach agreed to halt any future discriminatory practices and to pay the plaintiff an undisclosed amount, the Los Angeles Times reported on its website.

The Los Angeles City News Service said the agreement was reached on Tuesday.

Rose Trevis, who was born female but identifies as a man, filed a civil rights lawsuit against Hawleywood's in March alleging that when he entered the barbershop seeking an appointment he was turned away on the grounds that the business did not cater to women, the newspaper reported.

At that point, according to the lawsuit, Trevis said, "Who says I'm a woman?" and an employee looked at him, from head to toe, and repeated, "We don't cut women's hair," local media reported.

The office of attorney Gloria Allred, who is representing Trevis, declined to comment, and a representative for the barbershop could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Los Angeles Times, citing court documents, said the barbershop had denied allegations of discrimination in the civil complaint and despite the settlement did not admit wrongdoing.

Hawleywood's has three locations in California and one in Australia.

The company's website says that it "attracts people from all walks of life" and has been serving "discerning gentlemen since 1999," offering haircuts, shaves and shoe shines.