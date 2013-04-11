FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Retail investors order $773.7 mln of California bonds
April 11, 2013 / 12:35 AM / 4 years ago

Retail investors order $773.7 mln of California bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, April 10 (Reuters) - Retail investors placed orders on Wednesday totaling $773.7 million for the $2.05 billion in tax-exempt general obligation bonds offered by California, according to State Treasurer Bill Lockyer’s office.

Retail orders equaled 37.7 percent of the total offering, which began Wednesday morning and includes about $1.25 billion of new money bonds for public works projects and about $802.0 million of refunding bonds, the office said in a statement.

Key preliminary yields quoted to retail investors included 1.18 percent for a five-year maturity, 2.33 percent for a 10-year maturity and 4.00 percent for a 30-year maturity. Final pricing for the bonds is scheduled for Thursday after institutional investors place orders.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
