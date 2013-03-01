FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P assigns 'A' rating to upcoming California tax-exempt GO sale
March 1, 2013

S&P assigns 'A' rating to upcoming California tax-exempt GO sale

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Service assigned on Thursday its A rating to an estimated $2.2 billion in tax-exempt general obligation bonds California plans to sell next month, citing the state’s strengthening finances.

S&P also affirmed its A rating on $72.9 billion of the state’s other GO debt. The agency said in a note that its analysts see California’s “recent budget stabilization as mostly structural,” adding that “we see potential for additional incremental credit quality strengthening.”

Encouraged by California’s improving finances, S&P in January upgraded its rating on the state’s general obligation bonds by one notch to A from A-minus. The upgrade came a few weeks after Governor Jerry Brown said the state’s budget deficit is gone and forecast surpluses over the next four years.

