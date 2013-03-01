UPDATE 1-S&P assigns 'A' rating to California tax-exempt GO sale

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Service assigned on Thursday its A rating to an estimated $2.2 billion in tax-exempt general obligation bonds California plans to sell next month, citing the state’s strengthening finances.

The rating also applies to the $310 million in taxable GO bonds and taxable refunding GO bonds and $228 million in GO remarketing bonds that California also plans to sell in mid-March, S&p said in a note.

S&P said it also affirmed its A rating on $72.9 billion of the state’s other GO debt and $1.9 billion of the state’s Proposition 1A bonds.

The outlook on all the ratings is stable.

The note said S&P analysts see California’s “recent budget stabilization as mostly structural,” adding that “we see potential for additional incremental credit quality strengthening.”

Encouraged by California’s improving finances, S&P in January upgraded its rating on the state’s general obligation bonds by one notch to A from A-minus.

The upgrade came a few weeks after Governor Jerry Brown said the state’s budget deficit is gone and forecast surpluses over the next four years.