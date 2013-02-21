FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Regents of the Univ. of Calif to sell $1.5 bln bonds & notes
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 21, 2013 / 3:16 PM / in 5 years

Regents of the Univ. of Calif to sell $1.5 bln bonds & notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - The Regents of the University of California is planning to sell $1.5 billion of tax-exempt and taxable debt, market sources said on Thursday.

On Feb. 28, the university will sell $800 million of tax-exempt and $500 million of taxable general revenue bonds through lead manager J.P. Morgan.

The deal will have a one-retail period on Feb. 27.

During the week of March 3, the university will also sell $286 million of taxable fixed-rate notes via lead manager Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

A day for the sale has yet to be determined.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.