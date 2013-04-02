FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
California to sell $2 bln GO bonds on April 11
April 2, 2013 / 9:36 PM / in 4 years

California to sell $2 bln GO bonds on April 11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 2 (Reuters) - California is planning to sell $1.25 billion of new general obligation bonds and $750 million of refunding general obligation bonds on April 11, a spokesman for the state treasurer’s office said on Tuesday.

The deal will have a one-day retail order on April 10.

The joint senior managers for the sale are Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley.

Earlier on Tuesday, Fitch Ratings assigned the bonds an A-minus rating with a positive outlook. Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services assigned the bonds an A rating with a stable outlook for the deal.

