California issues $1.2 bln in bonds, a week after credit upgrade
November 14, 2014 / 12:01 AM / 3 years ago

California issues $1.2 bln in bonds, a week after credit upgrade

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - California on Thursday issued $1.2 billion in general obligation bonds, a week after the state’s credit rating was upgraded.

Forecast as the biggest deal of the week, California’s sale comprised $630 million of tax-exempt various purpose general obligation bonds, $306.2 million in tax-exempt general obligation refunding bonds, and $270 million in taxable general obligation bonds.

Last week, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services upgraded California’s general obligation debt to A+ from A, citing a strengthened budget after voters agreed to set aside surplus revenue for the state’s rainy day fund. The upgrade marks the highest rating from the credit rating agency on California’s debt since 2009.

Earlier this week, the State Controller’s Office reported $1.2 billion in overflow revenue collection for the first four months of the new fiscal year, beating estimates by 4.5 percent.

Under Governor Jerry Brown, who was elected to an unprecedented fourth term last week, the state has enjoyed a financial turnaround after years of budget deficits. The state still suffers from a high debt and large cost burdens from pension and retiree health benefits.

The true interest cost of the $630 million portion of this week’s deal was 2.95 percent, and the top yield was 3.90 percent on the 2044 maturity with a 4 percent coupon, according to preliminary pricing information. (Reporting By Robin Respaut, additional reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

