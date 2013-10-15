FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
California to sell nearly $2.2 bln GO bonds on Oct. 22
October 15, 2013

California to sell nearly $2.2 bln GO bonds on Oct. 22

Oct 15 (Reuters) - California is planning to sell almost $2.2 billion of tax-exempt and taxable general obligation bonds on Oct. 22, said market sources on Tuesday.

The tax-exempt portion of the sale includes $708 million new and $600 million various purpose refunding bonds, according to the preliminary official statement.

It also includes $246 million school facilities GO bonds and another $450 million of mandatory put bonds.

In addition, the state will also sell $186 million of taxable various purpose general GO bonds.

The joint-book managers on the sale are Citigroup and J.P. Morgan.

