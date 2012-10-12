S&P rates California's $549 mln GO refunding bonds

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Service late on Thursday said it rated about $549 million of California tax-exempt general obligation refunding bonds A-minus.

The rating agency also affirmed its A-minus long-term ratings and underlying ratings (SPURs) on the state’s $72.5 billion GO debt and $1.9 billion of Proposition 1A bonds.

The outlook on all rating is positive.

California’s $549 million refunding bonds with intermediate maturities will be on sale on Oct. 23.

“We believe most deficit-closing measures enacted in the two most recent budgets have recurring benefit and are helping to reduce the state’s structural deficit,” said Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Gabriel Petek in a note.

“But risks remain. The state’s ability to realize savings from the redevelopment agency dissolution legislation and the outcome of the election in November are two specific variables we have identified as posing a risk to the state’s budgetary balance.”