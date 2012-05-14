FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Calif deficit hits $15.7 bln in revised budget plan
May 14, 2012

Calif deficit hits $15.7 bln in revised budget plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14 (Reuters) - California Governor Jerry Brown on Monday unveiled a revised state budget plan proposing deeper spending cuts than those in his initial plan to narrow a deficit seen swelling to $15.7 billion from the $9.2 billion gap he forecast in January.

Brown’s revised plan posted on the Internet called for $8.3 billion in spending cuts and $5.3 billion in revenue based on the expectation that voters will approve raising the state sales tax and increasing income taxes on the most populous U.S. state’s wealthy taxpayers.

