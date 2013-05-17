FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
California governor 'too pessimistic' on state's revenue-report
May 17, 2013 / 7:31 PM / in 4 years

California governor 'too pessimistic' on state's revenue-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17 (Reuters) - California Governor Jerry Brown’s cautious view of the economy and the state’s revenue in the revised state budget plan he unveiled earlier this week seems “too pessimistic,” the state’s budget watchdog agency said in a report on Friday.

“We do not agree with the administration’s view that there has been a significant dimming of the state’s near-term economic prospects,” the report by the Legislative Analyst’s Office added. “In addition, we observe that the administration’s new revenue forecast does not seem to reflect some recent economic improvements-most notably, a sharp increase in stock prices.”

Brown on Tuesday unveiled his new budget plan for the fiscal year beginning in July. Concerned income tax receipts could fall following a recent surge and that the economy could slow, he lowered his proposal for general fund spending to $96.4 billion from the $97.7 billion he outlined in January and called on lawmakers to support his plans for restraining spending.

