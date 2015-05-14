FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
California Gov. Brown increases spending in May budget revision
Sections
Featured
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Cyber Risk
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 14, 2015 / 5:25 PM / 2 years ago

California Gov. Brown increases spending in May budget revision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - California Governor Jerry Brown increased general fund expenditures to $115.3 billion in the May revision of his budget, up 1.8 percent from his January plan.

In the new plan proposed on Thursday, Brown said he would bolster the state’s rainy day fund to $3.8 billion from $2.8 billion. Education would also benefit from new money.

The Democratic governor warned that the state needed to plan wisely with the additional funding.

“We know a recession is on the way. And who is going to be cut back? Schoolteachers? People on welfare?” Brown said. (Reporting by Robin Respaut. Editing by Andre Grenon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.