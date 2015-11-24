FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CalPERS shared $3.4 bln in private equity profits over 25 years
November 24, 2015 / 5:00 PM / 2 years ago

CalPERS shared $3.4 bln in private equity profits over 25 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The nation’s largest public pension, the California Public Employees’ Retirement System, said on Tuesday that it had shared $3.4 billion in profits with external partners of its private equity portfolio from 1990 to June 30, 2015.

CalPERS’ private equity program added $24.2 billion in realized net gains to the fund over the 25-year period, the pension fund said.

CalPERS realized $4.1 billion in net gains from private equity in fiscal year 2014-15. During that time, the pension fund’s external partners realized $700 million in profit-sharing agreements.

Reporting by Robin Respaut; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

