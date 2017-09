SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The California State Teachers’ Retirement System’s Chief Investment Officer Christopher J. Ailman said on CNBC on Monday that the public pension fund is focused on the long-term amid this “choppy seas” marketplace.

“The market is going to be choppy for a couple more weeks but the key is the U.S. economy is still in good shape,” said Ailman.

Calstrs is the second-largest public pension fund in the country.