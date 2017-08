Jan 25 (Reuters) - The California State Teachers' Retirement System will consider a recommendation to lower its expected return rate to 7.25 percent from 7.5 percent, citing economic factors and improvements to beneficiaries' life expectancy.

CalSTRS' board will consider the proposal during its February meeting. The recommended changes were published late on Wednesday on the public pension fund's website. (Reporting by Robin Respaut; Editing by Sandra Maler)