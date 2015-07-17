FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Calstrs underperforms during last fiscal year with 4.8 percent return
#Funds News
July 17, 2015 / 8:26 PM / 2 years ago

Calstrs underperforms during last fiscal year with 4.8 percent return

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - The California State Teachers’ Retirement System reported on Friday an investment return of 4.8 percent for its fiscal year ending in June, underperforming the system’s assumed rate of return of 7.5 percent.

Calstrs reported that the last fiscal year was of “slow U.S. and global growth coupled with global volatility, causing stock market performance to slow considerably.” It was the first year that Calstrs annual performance fell below the assumed rate of return since fiscal year 2011-12.

Real estate and private equity delivered the strongest returns. The worst performing asset was inflation-sensitive securities, which returned a negative 4.7 percent. (Reporting by Robin Respaut; Editing by Christian Plumb)

