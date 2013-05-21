UPDATE 2-California carbon permits sell for record high price

(Adds details on market, quotes from consultant and broker)

By Rory Carroll

SAN FRANCISCO, May 21 (Reuters) - California’s largest greenhouse gas-emitting businesses paid $14 per metric tonne (1.1 tons) for the right to release carbon this year, a record-high price that narrowly beat market expectations, the state said on Tuesday.

The state sold all of the more than 14.5 million allowances it offered to cover carbon emissions in 2013 at its third permit auction on May 16.

Allowances that cover emissions in 2016, which were also for sale, saw lighter demand, with buyers snapping up 7.5 million of the more than 9.5 million permits that were offered.

Those allowances cleared at the program’s auction floor price of $10.71 per tonne.

“The auction results show increased maturity from program participants and from the market and confirm the good health of the carbon market in California,” said Emilie Mazzacurati, managing director of climate consultancy Four Twenty Seven.

Following the release of the results, California carbon allowances in the secondary market were trading at $14.50 a tonne in large volumes on the IntercontinentalExchange, one carbon broker said on Tuesday.

Had allowances cleared the auction at a price higher than $14 a tonne, market speculators would have been more inclined to buy allowances, he said.

“The market looks pretty flat,” he said. “I don’t see the results as having a dramatic impact either way.”

REVENUE RAISED

The state’s three auctions have so far raised $256 million for the state and $556 million for its largest utility companies, which are required to use the money to protect ratepayers from higher energy costs.

The state is currently drafting a spending plan for the revenue it takes in from the program, which is required by law to be spent on efforts to drive down the state’s emissions of heat-trapping greenhouse gas emissions.

Last week, California Governor Jerry Brown announced that he would lend the $500 million the state expects to raise during the program’s early years to help balance the state’s budget under the condition that the money be paid back eventually with interest.

LAWSUITS

California’s quarterly allowance auctions are not without controversy.

The auctions are currently the subject of two lawsuits, one by the California Chamber of Commerce, California’s largest business group, and one by the Pacific Legal Foundation, a conservative legal group that filed the suit on behalf of a handful of affected California businesses and residents.

Both lawsuits argue that the California Air Resources Board, the program’s regulator, is violating state law by raising revenue by selling permits. (Reporting By Rory Carroll; Editing by Peter Galloway, Bernard Orr)