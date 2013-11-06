FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
California says ready to link carbon market with Quebec
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 6, 2013 / 2:31 AM / 4 years ago

California says ready to link carbon market with Quebec

Rory Carroll

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - California is ready to link its carbon cap-and-trade program with a similar effort in the Canadian province of Quebec, a move that could pave the way for further expansion of the market in coming years, state officials said on Tuesday.

In a letter to Governor Jerry Brown, California Air Resources Board chair Mary Nichols said that starting on Jan. 1, businesses in both jurisdictions will be able to surrender carbon emission permits generated by either territory to meet their obligations under the program.

California has said that expanding the reach of its carbon market, which came into force at the beginning of this year, will help drive down compliance costs and amplify the program’s environmental benefits. Officials have said they hope to add more partners soon.

“Linking the programs will provide a framework for additional partners to join and demonstrate a workable template for urgently needed climate action,” Nichols said.

California has set a goal of cutting its output of heat-trapping greenhouse gases back to 1990 levels by 2020. The much smaller province of Quebec has a similar emissions reduction target.

Nichols added that more time is needed before California and Quebec can hold a joint carbon allowance auction, however.

Although California has already held four quarterly auctions, Quebec will not hold its first official sale until next month, meaning there is not sufficient time to fully vet the electronic platform.

“We recommend that joint auctions only occur after readiness for joint auctions is confirmed,” Nichols said, adding that she expects the systems to be ready sometime in 2014. (Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.