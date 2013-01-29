S&P sees improving credit quality for California cities

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Many of the roughly 200 California cities rated by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services and whose revenues are picking up are poised to see their credit quality improve this year, the rating agency said in a report on Tuesday.

“Many of California’s cities may experience an economic recovery in 2013 as revenues continue to strengthen,” the report said. “While the credit quality of a minority of issuers could decline, many of the state’s 202 rated cities that see revenue improvement will likely see credit quality improvement in 2013.”