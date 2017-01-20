FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
California unveils sweeping plan to combat climate change
January 20, 2017 / 7:12 PM / 7 months ago

California unveils sweeping plan to combat climate change

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - California environmental officials released an ambitious plan on Friday that seeks to cut the state's output of heat-trapping greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent below 1990 levels by 2030.

The California Air Resources Board proposal includes an extension of the state's controversial carbon cap-and-trade program, which sets limits on total emissions, and includes a 20 percent cut to greenhouse gas emissions from the state's oil refineries. (Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Chris Reese)

